Home >Technology >News >MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal with new ‘Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi’ offer. Check details

MMTC-PAMP launches e-commerce portal with new ‘Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi’ offer. Check details

MMTC-PAMP offers standard gold and silver coins, bars and collectables and also provides customised gifting options
1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  Through 'Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi' offer the customer is entitled to a silver coin of the same weight as the gold purchased from MMTC-PAMP

MMTC-PAMP – a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking – announced the launch of its e-commerce platform: shop.mmtcpamp.com. 

The brand has also introduced a special offer, ‘Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi’, exclusively available at MMTC-PAMP retail stores and its newly-launched e-commerce website.

Through 'Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi' offer the customer is entitled to a silver coin of the same weight as the gold purchased from MMTC-PAMP. The new offer is applicable on purchase of gold coins and bars of 5 grams and above weight. Gold and silver products are available on the MMTC-PAMP website, retail stores across 12 cities (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana), and 2 special pop-up shops set up in New Delhi (Select Citywalk, Saket) and Chandigarh (Elante Mall) for this festive season. 

The brand offers standard gold and silver coins, bars and collectables and also provides customised gifting options.

According to a statement released by the company, each gold coin created by MMTC-PAMP undergoes a rigorous purification process to ensure 24K, 999.9-plus purity of the metal. For authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP item carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer-certified card. Every gold and silver product from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, guaranteeing that every coin/bar weighs more than the listed weight.

Speaking about the launch, Anika Agarwal, President – Consumer Business, MMTC-PAMP, said, “As India’s only LBMA-accredited gold and silver refinery, we have launched our e-commerce website to meet the growing demand for pure gold from across India. A major driver behind this launch is customers’ rising trust and increased inclination towards virtual shopping. The e-commerce platform will make our unique, 24K 999.9 purest gold and silver products easily accessible to customers throughout India."

 

 

