Through 'Jitna Sona, Utna Chandi' offer the customer is entitled to a silver coin of the same weight as the gold purchased from MMTC-PAMP. The new offer is applicable on purchase of gold coins and bars of 5 grams and above weight. Gold and silver products are available on the MMTC-PAMP website, retail stores across 12 cities (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Ludhiana), and 2 special pop-up shops set up in New Delhi (Select Citywalk, Saket) and Chandigarh (Elante Mall) for this festive season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}