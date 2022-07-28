Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Mobile data price in India among cheapest. Where it is less costly than India?

Mobile data price in India among cheapest. Where it is less costly than India?

With 1 gigabyte (GB) of mobile data costing just $0.17, India emerged as the 5th nation with the cheapest mobile data plans in the world.
2 min read . 02:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • India beats Pakistan and Sri Lanka in selling cheapest mobile data plans, claims report. An average cost of 1GB of mobile data in India is $0.17 aprrox Rs. 14.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India ranks fifth across the world for selling the cheapest mobile data plans, according to a survey by The World Mobile Data Pricing 2022.

India ranks fifth across the world for selling the cheapest mobile data plans, according to a survey by The World Mobile Data Pricing 2022.

The survey is a part of the report complied by Cable.co.uk, which measured the cost of 1GB of mobile data in 233 countries.

The survey is a part of the report complied by Cable.co.uk, which measured the cost of 1GB of mobile data in 233 countries.

With an average cost of 1GB of mobile data, India ($0.17 approx Rs. 14) beats Pakistan ($0.36 approx Rs. 28.72) and Sri Lanka ($0.27 approxRs. 21.54).

With an average cost of 1GB of mobile data, India ($0.17 approx Rs. 14) beats Pakistan ($0.36 approx Rs. 28.72) and Sri Lanka ($0.27 approxRs. 21.54).

While Israel tops the list for selling the cheapest data plans with an average cost of 1GB of data at $0.04 approx Rs. 3.59, Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean sells its average 1 GB of mobile data plan for $41.06 which is approx Rs. 3,276.

While Israel tops the list for selling the cheapest data plans with an average cost of 1GB of data at $0.04 approx Rs. 3.59, Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean sells its average 1 GB of mobile data plan for $41.06 which is approx Rs. 3,276.

As per the report, Israel, Italy, San Marino, Fiji, and India are the top five countries selling the cheapest mobile data plans. This survey has extensively covered Sim-based data plans only including a number of texts and calls. Moreover, the analysts have selected four archetypes to analyse the report, which are excellent infrastructure, small consumption, heavy reliance, and a wealthy economy.

As per the report, Israel, Italy, San Marino, Fiji, and India are the top five countries selling the cheapest mobile data plans. This survey has extensively covered Sim-based data plans only including a number of texts and calls. Moreover, the analysts have selected four archetypes to analyse the report, which are excellent infrastructure, small consumption, heavy reliance, and a wealthy economy.

The report claims that countries having excellent 4G or 5G infrastructure will have cheaper mobile data plans. Whereas, countries that have no fixed broadband availability are more likely to depend on mobile data. Hence, mobile data has become the way ahead for a user to go online.

The report claims that countries having excellent 4G or 5G infrastructure will have cheaper mobile data plans. Whereas, countries that have no fixed broadband availability are more likely to depend on mobile data. Hence, mobile data has become the way ahead for a user to go online.

In India, a large population depends on mobile data. This has created a high demand for data pans, forcing the service providers to reduce their prices.

In India, a large population depends on mobile data. This has created a high demand for data pans, forcing the service providers to reduce their prices.

According to the report, companies in Israel offer great 4G LTE and 5G network coverages. Israel also has a higher smartphone market than the United States of America.

According to the report, companies in Israel offer great 4G LTE and 5G network coverages. Israel also has a higher smartphone market than the United States of America.

Italy provides 5G and 4G data services to 95 per cent of the total population, with the collective data plans offered by the most popular service providers.

Italy provides 5G and 4G data services to 95 per cent of the total population, with the collective data plans offered by the most popular service providers.

San Marino became the first European state to launch the 5G network. The country has 100 per cent of the 5G coverage.

San Marino became the first European state to launch the 5G network. The country has 100 per cent of the 5G coverage.

Fiji, a remote island nation has two strong mobile networks, providing cheap 4G and 5G data plans across the nation.

Fiji, a remote island nation has two strong mobile networks, providing cheap 4G and 5G data plans across the nation.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.