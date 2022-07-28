Mobile data price in India among cheapest. Where it is less costly than India?

India beats Pakistan and Sri Lanka in selling cheapest mobile data plans, claims report. An average cost of 1GB of mobile data in India is $0.17 aprrox Rs. 14.
India ranks fifth across the world for selling the cheapest mobile data plans, according to a survey by The World Mobile Data Pricing 2022.
The survey is a part of the report complied by Cable.co.uk, which measured the cost of 1GB of mobile data in 233 countries.
With an average cost of 1GB of mobile data, India ($0.17 approx Rs. 14) beats Pakistan ($0.36 approx Rs. 28.72) and Sri Lanka ($0.27 approxRs. 21.54).
While Israel tops the list for selling the cheapest data plans with an average cost of 1GB of data at $0.04 approx Rs. 3.59, Saint Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean sells its average 1 GB of mobile data plan for $41.06 which is approx Rs. 3,276.
As per the report, Israel, Italy, San Marino, Fiji, and India are the top five countries selling the cheapest mobile data plans. This survey has extensively covered Sim-based data plans only including a number of texts and calls. Moreover, the analysts have selected four archetypes to analyse the report, which are excellent infrastructure, small consumption, heavy reliance, and a wealthy economy.
The report claims that countries having excellent 4G or 5G infrastructure will have cheaper mobile data plans. Whereas, countries that have no fixed broadband availability are more likely to depend on mobile data. Hence, mobile data has become the way ahead for a user to go online.
In India, a large population depends on mobile data. This has created a high demand for data pans, forcing the service providers to reduce their prices.
According to the report, companies in Israel offer great 4G LTE and 5G network coverages. Israel also has a higher smartphone market than the United States of America.