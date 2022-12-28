Mobile exports may hit $10 bn in FY23 with PLI support

The rise in exports comes at a time when India-made smartphone shipments declined for the first time, by 8% on-year in the July-September, to reach over 52 million units, largely due to waning consumer demand amid economic headwinds and market uncertainties due to geopolitical changes, as per Counterpoint data.In India’s smartphone manufacturing ecosystem, 63% of shipments come from in-house manufacturers and 37% from third-party electronics manufacturing service providers such as Bharat FIH, which makes for Xiaomi and Dixon Technologies which also makes for Samsung. OPPO had the largest share of made in India smartphone shipments with 24% share, followed by Samsung and Vivo. Oppo makes phones for its own brand OPPO, Realme and OnePlus.