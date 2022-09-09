Mobile satellite access may be a reality in 2 yrs

However, challenges such as the complex process for acquiring a licence have been a damper. Currently, BSNL customers are required to procure a certificate of authorization from DoT, which must be submitted along with its customer acquisition form to process the application. Rishi Anand, a partner at law firm DSK Legal, said: “There has been chatter around the telecom industry on easing regulations for satellite connectivity, but there has been no statutory amendment to enable the feature in smartphones." In June 2017, state-run BSNL launched the Global Satellite Phone Service in partnership with UK’s satellite operator Inmarsat. Eligible devices are limited. Inmarsat’s ISAT Phone-II is, however, one handset listed by BSNL. The phone costs around ₹70,000, and the tariff is pegged at ₹35 per minute for local satellite calls and ₹260 per minute for national roaming. Needless to say, this is significantly higher than the call costs on a regular mobile phone. Consumers must also pay spectrum usage charge, which is around ₹15,000 per annum, Prakash said.

