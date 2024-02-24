As the commencement of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 looms, it is evident that the event may not bask in the limelight it once did, given the strategic withdrawal of major brands. Nevertheless, for tech enthusiasts, MWC remains an eagerly anticipated affair.

The theme for MWC this year encompasses a myriad of facets. Beyond hardware unveilings, the spotlight will also shine on the future of networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the burgeoning realm of generative AI. McKinsey's Ruben Schaubroeck notes a significant surge in both discussions and adoption of AI and generative AI, signaling a noteworthy trend in the tech landscape.

Interstingly, the countdown has begun for the MWC kickoff, scheduled to run from Monday, February 26th to Thursday, February 29th, marking it as a crucial event in the tech calendar.

While some major players might have dialed back their presence, this shift creates a prime opportunity for smaller companies to step into the spotlight. Confirmed attendees, as reported by Android Police, include tech giants like Google, which despite refraining from new hardware announcements, promises an innovative booth experience and potential Android-related revelations.

Honor, fresh from unveiling the thinnest foldable device, is gearing up for the global launch of the Magic 6 Pro. This device, initially exclusive to China, is expected to captivate enthusiasts, along with the Magic V2 RSR, a collaboration with Porsche Design, promising an exhilarating debut for foldable device enthusiasts.

The enigmatic entity, Nothing, keeps the tech community in suspense. The Nothing Phone 2a is slated for a grand reveal on March 5th, but a mysterious announcement on February 27th, tantalizingly teased with "Nothing to see," adds an air of intrigue to the proceedings.

Xiaomi, having already showcased its flagship models in China, is poised for the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro at MWC. The recently unveiled Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to make a stage appearance, providing attendees with a sneak peek into its cutting-edge capabilities.

OnePlus, ahead of its scheduled event during MWC, has already unveiled the much-anticipated OnePlus Watch 2. While the recent launch of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R may reduce the likelihood of a new phone announcement, OnePlus is renowned for introducing concept devices, offering a glimpse into potential futuristic technologies on the MWC show floor.

