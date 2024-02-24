Mobile World Congress 2024: Everything to expect from Xiaomi, Google, OnePlus and more
The upcoming MWC 2024 witnesses major brands pulling back, opening doors for smaller players to grab the spotlight. Exciting product launches from Google, Honor, Nothing, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are expected, focusing on AI advancements and innovative technologies.
As the commencement of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 looms, it is evident that the event may not bask in the limelight it once did, given the strategic withdrawal of major brands. Nevertheless, for tech enthusiasts, MWC remains an eagerly anticipated affair.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message