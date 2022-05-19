Modern day gaming engines drive use of VFX in films, OTT shows

The merging of the real and virtual elements forms what is called the virtual production pipeline, which includes software tools such as previsualization that allow filmmakers to shoot, edit, and export scenes of a film before actual shooting starts. Such software allows a technique called In-Camera Visual Effects (ICVFX), where special effects are captured in the camera instead of post-production process. The camera captures both the virtual elements of the LED wall and the physical elements of the shot, merging them automatically. It especially became useful during the pandemic when crews couldn’t move across cities, states or countries freely.