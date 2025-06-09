Modern tech and old-school spycraft are redefining war
Yaroslav Trofimov , Joe Parkinson , Drew Hinshaw , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Jun 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Summary
Ukraine’s drone strike against Russia’s bomber fleet and Israel’s operations against Hezbollah show how technological advances and good tradecraft can potentially alter the course of wars.
Deception, infiltration and spycraft have played a major role in warfare at least since the ancient Greeks gifted a wooden horse to the citizens of Troy.
