Modern tech and old-school spycraft are redefining war

In the past, Putin has spoken proudly that his own father was assigned to a “demolition battalion" of the NKVD, the predecessor to the KGB, at one point dropping into a forest behind enemy lines to blow up a Nazi munition depot. Before joining the KGB, Putin grew up on the spy thrillers produced by the Soviet spy service that dramatized Moscow’s sabotage operations against the Third Reich. “What amazed me most of all is how one man’s effort could achieve what whole armies could not," Putin later said in his autobiography.