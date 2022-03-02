Android apps and games made in India seem to have reached new highs in the past two years. Apps and games made in India saw a 200% increase in monthly active users in 2021 from the 2019 figures, according to Purnima Kochikar, vice president, Play Partnerships at Google. Users spent 150% more time on homegrown apps and games globally in 2021 compared to 2019, Kochikar said.

“India is home to one of the largest bases of internet users and is one of the fastest-growing app user countries in the world. India’s apps and games have been receiving extraordinary interest from users as well as investors," Kochikar said at the virtual launch of Appscale Academy, a venture by Google and the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Ludo King, a game made by Mumbai-based Gametion Technologies Pvt. Ltd,was among the most played games in the world, she said. Gametion claims the game has been downloaded 650 million times. Appscale Academy was first announced in October last year. It aims to help early to mid-level Indian startups to build apps and games for global markets. The company announced the names of 100 startups who will be the first cohort to receive the benefits of this academy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.