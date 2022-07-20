More airlines are losing luggage. AirTags and tile trackers can help5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 04:46 PM IST
As the global airline industry struggles to meet surging demand, people are taking luggage tracking into their own hands
As the global airline industry struggles to meet surging demand, people are taking luggage tracking into their own hands
A summer of flight delays, packed airports and cancellations is giving way to another growing problem: missing luggage. Hoping to keep lost bags from ruining their trip, many people are turning to discreet, lightweight Bluetooth trackers from companies such as Apple and Tile.