More companies opting for device-as-a-service to reduce IT costs

Covid-19 has impacted cashflows of companies across sectors, forcing CIOs to reprioritise their IT spending. In 2020, IT spending in India declined by 2.7%, as per Gartner. However, it is expected to grow by 6.8% in 2021.

DaaS also reduces a company’s total cost of ownership (TCO) as well as protects them for concerns such as depreciation of devices after a few years of use. It also offers more flexibility as the plans are completely customisable and can be scaled up/down according to the company's requirements.

“DaaS offers companies the flexibility to scale up and down fast. It is also cost-effective, as it does not add to the capex," said Naren Bhagi, Associate VP and Business Head, IT Infrastructure, TeamLease Digital.

Further, it allows companies to re-allocate IT budgets as well as talent to more pressing areas of operations such as digitisation of services and innovation.

According to a 2020 study by IT research firm Techaisle, maintenance and support takes up 77% of SME IT staff time, leaving only 23% of time for transformation or innovation related activities.

“Moving away from onsite IT infrastructure to a device as a solution allows companies to offload aspects of IT responsibilities to external sources. This saves them time, money and frees up their IT teams to focus on driving the business forward," said Rohit Midha, director - Services Sales at Lenovo India.

To ease adoption of DaaS in SMEs, some of the solution providers have got easy finance plans. For instance, HP has finance offers through which SMEs can acquire business laptops starting at a subscription fee of ₹899 per month.

“Earlier customers in India favoured one time deployment versus paying every month or year. In some sectors security was a concern as many preferred control over their work devices," said Jaipal Singh, associate research manager, IDC India.

Singh points out, post covid-19, the mindset is changing. DaaS adoption is still not very big in India as compared to other markets, but many companies including SMEs in India have finally started showing interest in it.

Bhagi feels, the adoption of this model is expected to grow even more in the coming months. TeamLease Digital forecasts the adoption is expected to grow more than 90% in 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via