More tech whistleblowers are expected, experts say

“We’ve been doing the work to ensure our culture, policies and practices are aligned with our commitment to be a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for all employees," said Charlotte Fuller, head of corporate communications at Pinterest, in an email. She added that the company has taken several measures in the past year, including increasing the percentage of women among its leadership ranks, providing employees with transparency in pay and supporting the Silenced No More Act, a California bill co-sponsored by Ms. Ozoma that expands protection for workers who speak out about discrimination and racism in the workplace.