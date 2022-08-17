Most Indians are happy with digital world, except these groups

Political discourse is an overpowering element of the online world, especially social media. The survey found distinct links between political affiliations and how Indians felt about the digital arena. Supporters of regional parties were more likely than supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress to see the online world as problematic. Among those who felt India’s democracy had deteriorated in the past decade, this sentiment was more common: 39% felt the online world had left them disconnected with society, 34% said it had left them more confused, 48% said it made them compare their lives with others’, and 46% felt it had had a negative influence on society. Among those who felt democracy had improved, the figures were markedly lower in each case: 33%, 30%, 42%, and 37%, respectively.

