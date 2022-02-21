‘Most people falling prey to cyber fraud attacks are in 22-50 years’

The analysis that we did challenge all these hypotheses. We observed that the frauds are happening in daylight. About 65-70% of cyber frauds now happen between 7.00 am and 7.00 pm. This is contrary to the perception that frauds happen in the middle of the night. We also found that 80-85% of the affected customers are in the age group 22-50 years, the age group, which is expected to be tech-savvy. We found that the frauds are happening with the people who are salaried class individuals, who can be perceived as educated. We also found that frauds are happening more with the male population and not the female population.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}