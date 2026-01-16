Mother of Elon Musk’s child sues xAI, alleges Grok generated explicit deepfakes of her

Ashley St Clair, mother of one of Elon Musk's children, has sued the billionaire's xAI for allegedly generating explicit deepfake images of her using Grok AI chatbot. Notably, the chatbot has been in the middle of controversy for a few days for generating nude images of women and sometimes children without their consent.

“xAI’s product Grok, a generative artificial intelligence (‘AI’) chatbot, uses AI to undress, humiliate, and sexually exploit victims,” St Clair said in her suit

“She lives in fear that nude and sexual images of herself, including of her as a child, will continue to be created by xAI and that she will not be safe from the people who consume these images,” it added

As per a CNN report, St Clair also claimed that the chatbot generated and distributed “countless sexually abusive, intimate, and degrading deepfake content” of her at the behest of users.

The political commentator is reportedly seeking a jury trial along with compensaion, stating that she suffered emotional distress and a loss of privacy.

Meanwhile, xAI is also said to have filed its own case against St. Clair in the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she breached her contract with the company by bringing the dispute to a different court when the tech giant's terms of service state that claim must be filed in Texas court, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.

xAI's Grok problems: The lawsuit by St Clair comes shortly after xAI said that the company was stopping X from publicly editing images of users. Meanwhile, Musk had publicly stated that he was “not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok” while insisting that there were “literally zero” such instances.

Musk also sought to put the blame at the heads of users who created these images and suggested that the platform should not suffer the consequences. Meanwhile, the recent explicit images generated by Grok has led to the chatbot landing even X in trouble with talks of banning both X and Grok in some countries.

Meanwhile, Indonesia and Malaysia have already banned the chatbot due to risk of fake pornographic content. Other countries like the UK have threatened to ban the chatbot if xAI does not build the necessary guardrails.

Indian government had also sought a response from xAI regarding the explicit images being generated by Grok.