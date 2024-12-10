Motorola is set to unveil its latest budget-friendly offering, the Moto G15, as the successor to the Moto G14. Ahead of its official release, a leak from tipster Sudhanshu, via91mobiles, has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

The Moto G15 is anticipated to feature a larger 6.72-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, an upgrade from the Moto G14's 6.5-inch screen. The display will deliver a pixel density of 391ppi and will be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. With an 86.71 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it slightly edges out the G14’s 85.6 per cent. The device will also likely sport a premium vegan leather finish, adding a touch of sophistication to its design.

Under the hood, the Moto G15 is likely to pack the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chipset, a marked improvement over the G14’s Unisoc T616. This new processor could be paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. By comparison, the G14 offered 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making the G15 a significant upgrade for multitasking and storage needs.

The Moto G15’s camera setup is expected to be another highlight. It is expected to feature a dual-lens configuration on the rear. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 5MP secondary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device will likely house an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. This could represent a considerable leap in photographic capabilities, particularly with the introduction of the 50MP sensor, offering improved detail and low-light performance.