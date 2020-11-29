Moto G9 Plus with Snapdragon 730G expected to launch in India soon

Motorola had launched the Moto G9 Plus in Brazil earlier this year. The company has not made any announcement regarding the phone’s launch in India. However, the company might soon bring the smartphone to India.

A new Motorola device has been spotted on BIS certification site by MySmartPrice. The certification authority has two smartphones listed with the code names XT2083-7 and XT2087-3. The XT-2087 model is expected to be the Moto G9 Plus. Since the device is already listed on BIS certification website, we can expect the launch to happen soon.

The device comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ MaxVision LCD display. The display also supports HDR10. A device houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is paired with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone gets 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company also provides a MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, its gets a four lens setup. The primary lens is a 64MP unit which gets an aperture of f/1.8. It also gets a 8MP wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As a front snapper, the device gets a 16MP unit with an aperture of f/2.0.

The device derives power from a 5000mAh battery unit which will get a 30W charging capacity. The phone comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support and 4G VoLTE support. The device comes with a USB Type C port for connectivity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via