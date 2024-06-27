Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India, confirmed to be available through Amazon. This latest model, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, features an IPX8-rated design and aims to rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Launch Details and Teasers

The Lenovo-owned brand has been actively teasing the Moto Razr 50 Ultra's launch on its official X handle, with Amazon also promoting a dedicated page highlighting the launch date and specifications. The much-anticipated device will make its Indian debut on July 4.

Specifications and Features

The Indian version of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be offered in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options. Key features include integrations with Moto AI and Google Gemini. According to the Amazon listing, the phone will sport a 4-inch pOLED cover display with a resolution of 1,080x1,272 pixels, a 165Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and backed by a 4,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Moto Razr 50 Ultra will also feature a 6.9-inch internal pOLED flexible display and a dual external camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. Additionally, it will have a 32-megapixel camera on the inner display and an IPX8 water resistance rating.

Pricing Expectations

In China, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs. 66,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the top-tier variant with 12GB + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 6,199 (around Rs. 74,000). Indian pricing is expected to be in a similar range. In China, the phone is available in Modern Green, Peach Fuzz, and Vintage Denim (translated from Chinese) colors. The Moto Razr 50 Ultra is set to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the Indian market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!