Moto Razr 50 Ultra confirmed to launch on July 4: What all to expect
Lenovo-owned Motorola teases the launch of Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India with Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz color options, Moto AI integrations, Google Gemini, and IPX8 water resistance.
Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto Razr 50 Ultra in India, confirmed to be available through Amazon. This latest model, powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, features an IPX8-rated design and aims to rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.