Motorola has updated its Android 17 eligibility list, confirming 29 smartphones that will receive the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The list covers phones from the company's Signature, Edge, Razr and Moto G ranges.
Of these, nine smartphones are already receiving the stable Android 17 update, while another 20 models are scheduled to get it over the coming months.
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The updated list is important for Motorola users who were waiting to know whether their phones would receive the software upgrade. It also adds several models that were missing from the company's earlier list.
However, there is an important detail for Indian users. The latest announcement was published by Motorola's Brazilian arm. The company has not shared a separate India-specific rollout schedule for all 29 phones. Update availability and timing can differ between countries, models and carriers.
According to Motorola's updated list, the following nine smartphones are already receiving the stable Android 17 update:
Motorola Signature
Motorola Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (Razr Ultra 2026)
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Razr+ 2024)
Motorola Razr Fold
Moto G86
The update is being released in stages, which means not every user with an eligible phone will receive it at the same time.
There is also a difference between the company's global rollout groups and the actual update status in India. For example, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Razr 60 Ultra appear in the second group of the latest list, but reports indicate that both have already received Android 17 in India.
Motorola has also confirmed 20 additional smartphones for the Android 17 update. These devices are expected to receive the software over the coming months.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola Edge 60
Motorola Edge 60 Neo
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola Razr 70 (Razr 2026)
Motorola Razr 60 (Razr 2025)
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Razr Ultra 2025)
Motorola Razr 50 (Razr 2024)
Moto G77
Moto G75
Moto G67
Moto G57
Moto G56
Moto G47
Moto G37
Moto G Max
Motorola has not announced exact update dates for these 20 smartphones. The rollout will take place in stages, and users may have to wait depending on their device and region.
Motorola users can check whether the Android 17 update is available for their device by following these steps:
1. Open Settings on your Motorola phone.
2. Go to System.
3. Select System updates.
4. Tap Check for updates.
If the update is available for the device, users can follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it. It is advisable to connect the phone to Wi-Fi and keep enough battery charge before starting the installation.
Users can also visit Motorola's official software upgrade support page to check the update status for their particular device.
Being on the eligible list does not mean that every phone will receive Android 17 immediately.