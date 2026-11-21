Motorola has updated its Android 17 eligibility list, confirming 29 smartphones that will receive the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. The list covers phones from the company's Signature, Edge, Razr and Moto G ranges.

Of these, nine smartphones are already receiving the stable Android 17 update, while another 20 models are scheduled to get it over the coming months.

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The updated list is important for Motorola users who were waiting to know whether their phones would receive the software upgrade. It also adds several models that were missing from the company's earlier list.

However, there is an important detail for Indian users. The latest announcement was published by Motorola's Brazilian arm. The company has not shared a separate India-specific rollout schedule for all 29 phones. Update availability and timing can differ between countries, models and carriers.

Motorola phones already receiving Android 17 According to Motorola's updated list, the following nine smartphones are already receiving the stable Android 17 update:

Motorola Signature

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (Razr Ultra 2026)

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Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (Razr+ 2024)

Motorola Razr Fold

Moto G86

The update is being released in stages, which means not every user with an eligible phone will receive it at the same time.

There is also a difference between the company's global rollout groups and the actual update status in India. For example, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Razr 60 Ultra appear in the second group of the latest list, but reports indicate that both have already received Android 17 in India.

Full list of 20 more Motorola phones getting Android 17 Motorola has also confirmed 20 additional smartphones for the Android 17 update. These devices are expected to receive the software over the coming months.

Motorola Edge series Motorola Edge 70 Pro

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Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Neo

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr series Motorola Razr 70 (Razr 2026)

Motorola Razr 60 (Razr 2025)

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra (Razr Ultra 2025)

Motorola Razr 50 (Razr 2024)

Motorola Moto G series Moto G77

Moto G75

Moto G67

Moto G57

Moto G56

Moto G47

Moto G37

Moto G Max

Motorola has not announced exact update dates for these 20 smartphones. The rollout will take place in stages, and users may have to wait depending on their device and region.

How to check for Android 17 update on your Motorola phone Motorola users can check whether the Android 17 update is available for their device by following these steps:

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1. Open Settings on your Motorola phone.

2. Go to System.

3. Select System updates.

4. Tap Check for updates.

If the update is available for the device, users can follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it. It is advisable to connect the phone to Wi-Fi and keep enough battery charge before starting the installation.

Users can also visit Motorola's official software upgrade support page to check the update status for their particular device.

Being on the eligible list does not mean that every phone will receive Android 17 immediately.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.