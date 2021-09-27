Motorola smartphones will be available with attractive offers and discounts during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The flagship festive sale will start on the October 3, with early access opening October 2 for Flipkart Plus members. Motorola is the first brand to unveil offers for the event.

During the sale, Moto G60 will be available for ₹15,999 after a discount of ₹2,000. The USP of the device is the 108 MP camera in the price point it resides in. The Motorola g60 comes with 6GB+128GB memory configiuration, Snapdragon 732G processor, 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility. It also gets business grade security with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile.

The Moto G40 fusion, India’s most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G will also be available with an incredible discount of up to ₹2,000 starting at just ₹12,999.

The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will also be available at a discount of Rs. 1500 starting at just Rs. 19,999.

All Motorola smartphones will also be available with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days offer of an additional 10 per cent off on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Flipkart recently revised the dates for Big Billion Days sale to October 3 from October 7. This came a day after Amazon announced its Great Indian Festival on October 4. After Flipkart's move, Amazon also shifted its flagship sale to October 3.

