Motorola announces offers on G60, Edge 20 Fusion for Flipkart Big Billion Days

During the sale, Moto G60 will be available for ₹15,999 after a discount of ₹2,000. The USP of the device is the 108 MP camera in the price point it resides in. The Motorola g60 comes with 6GB+128GB memory configiuration, Snapdragon 732G processor, 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility. It also gets business grade security with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile.

