Motorola has launched the next-generation of Edge smartphones in India. The company has launched two devices under the line-up this time - Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion - with a handful of crucial differences.

The first difference that one notices is the difference in price. While both Edge devices have been placed as mid-range smartphones, there is a difference of ₹6,000 to ₹8,500 between them, depending on the variant, with Motorola Edge 20 being the pricier option.

Also Read: Motorola launches Edge 20 Fusion with 108MP camera. Price, other details

The bigger difference is under the hood, with the two devices using processors from two different manufacturers.

There happens to be a lot of similarities between Motorola's Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion too. Both devices sport 6.7-inch OLED panels, have up to 8GB of RAM, and get a 30W charger in the box. Both devices also have IP52 dust and water protection, as well as ThinkShield for Mobile for data protection, courtesy Lenovo.

Let's take a look how the two devices compare against each other:

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 comes in just one variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹29,999, and will go on sale from August 24 on Flipkart and other leading retail stores.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come with 128GB of storage and 6GB of 8GB of RAM. The 6GB variant will retail at ₹21,499, whereas the 8GB version will be available at ₹22,999.

The Edge 20 Fusion will be made available for sale on August 27 through the same channels as Edge 20.

Performance

The Edge 20 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processer, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device has a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

The Edge 20 Fusion sports a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 128GB of storage that can be upgraded up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs on 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Both run stock Android 11 out of the box.

Both smartphones also get ThinkShield for Mobile from Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola.

Screen

Both Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion have 6.7-inch OLED screens with a hole punch for selfie camera up top at the centre. The former has a 144Hz refresh rate Up to 576Hz touch latency, while the latter gets only 90Hz refresh rate.

The screen on Edge 20 is protected with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating, whereas the Edge 20 Fusion gets only the anti-fingerprint layer.

Camera

Both devices feature triple-camera set-ups and a hole-punch selfie camera up front. Both have a 108MP primary sensor at the back and a 32MP sensor at the front.

But the remaining two cameras on Edge 20 are an 8MP telephoto lens and 16MP ultra-wide lens. On the Edge 20 Fusion, these happen to be an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor.

The video capture capabilities have also been greatly limited for Edge 20 Fusion, as compared to Edge 20.

Connectivity

Both devices are 5G ready, with the difference of a few bands, depending on the modem included with the on-board SoC. They also get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass and Galileo. And if it matters to you, Edge 20 Fusion even has a 3.5mm audio jack.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.