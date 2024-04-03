Motorola Edge 50 Ultra leak hint at imminent launch: Here's expected specs and everything teased
Motorola is poised to unveil its Moto Edge 50 Pro today. Interestingly, excitement is brewing as rumors swirl about additional offerings joining the Pro model at the unveiling. Among the speculated lineup is the highly anticipated Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which has been a focal point of recent leaks. Adding to the anticipation, there's talk of a potential third model, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, potentially making its debut alongside.