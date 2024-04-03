Motorola is poised to unveil its Moto Edge 50 Pro today. Interestingly, excitement is brewing as rumors swirl about additional offerings joining the Pro model at the unveiling. Among the speculated lineup is the highly anticipated Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which has been a focal point of recent leaks. Adding to the anticipation, there's talk of a potential third model, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, potentially making its debut alongside.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has been teased in recent leaks, accompanied by renders and brief video teasers shared by prominent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). These sneak peeks offer glimpses into the design and features of the device, building anticipation among enthusiasts.

The leaked material showcases a beige color option for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, providing a peek into its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the teasers hint at a triple camera setup on the rear, possibly featuring a 50MP primary sensor. Reportedly, it is also likely that the smartphone might receive a 75mm periscope lens which could deliver 5x optical zoom, promising enhanced photography capabilities.

The videos highlight the device's curved display edges and textured back panel, contributing to its overall design language. Noteworthy features hinted at include a dual speaker system for potentially immersive audio experiences.

Additionally, a punch-hole cutout on the front indicates the incorporation of a selfie camera, in line with contemporary design aesthetics.

Although exact internal specifications and software features are yet to be revealed, the visual hints provided in the leaks intensify excitement for Motorola's upcoming launch.

As the unveiling event draws near, consumers eagerly await further details to gauge the device's positioning within the competitive smartphone market.

