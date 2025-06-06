Motorola Edge 60 launching in India on 10 June: What to expect?

Motorola has confirmed that its latest budget phone, the Edge 60 is launching in India on 10 June. The Lenovo sub-brand has also shared a number of details about the latest Edge device which will join the Edge 60 Stylus and Edge 60 Pro in the budget lineup.

Motorola Edge 60 specifications: Motorola Edge 60 will come with a 6.7 inch 1.5K Quad Curved pOLED display with HDR10+ support and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It will come with IP68 + IP69 rating, meaning the phone can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water while also being able to handle cold/hot water jets from any direction.

The teaser images shown by Motorola suggest that the design of the Edge 60 will remain largely similar to what we have seen on ther Edge 60 lineup devices this year with a vegan leather back and square camera module.

Apart from that we'll have to rely on the leaks to figure out what to expect about the upcoming device. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav on X (formerly Twitter), the Edge 60 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset which is the successor to last year's Dimensity 7300 SoC seen on many mid-range phones from CMF Phone 1 to Infinix Note 50s and Lava Agni 3.

It could come paired with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM. The phone is said to run on Motorola's own UI based on Android 15 with a promise 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

As for optics, it could feature a 50MP Sony LYT700C primary shooter with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with 3x optical zoom. There could also be a 50MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.