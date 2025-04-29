Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: What to expect

Motorola Edge 60 Pro will compete directly with the likes of the iQOO Neo 10R. Here, let us tell you how it compares, based on official details revealed by Motorola.

Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma
Published29 Apr 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets a triple camera setup.(Motorola)

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the Motorola Edge 60 Pro in the Indian market on 30 April, following its global debut earlier this month. The brand has already created a product page for it on its website and revealed several key details, including the available colourways, applicable bank offers, the full design, camera system, and more.

That said, it will compete directly with other value flagships, including the iQOO Neo 10R, which is priced at 28,999 in India, as the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is reportedly expected to cost around 30,000. With that in mind, here’s how the phone stacks up against its immediate rival. Read on.

Also Read: Windows Insider Program: What is it and why you should consider joining it (and few reasons you shouldn’t)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Performance and More

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The iQOO Neo 10R, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM.

As for the battery, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes equipped with a 6,000mAh unit supporting 90W fast charging. In comparison, the iQOO Neo 10R offers a slightly larger 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Camera

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. It also includes a Multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor. The iQOO Neo 10R, by contrast, sports a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. We’ve tested the iQOO Neo 10R extensively in our dedicated review, it performs well for the price and offers an excellent main sensor.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Software and More

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s custom UI on top and is guaranteed to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches. The iQOO Neo 10R also runs on Android 15, but with iQOO’s FunTouch OS 15 layered over it, and it too is set to receive three major OS updates.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 10R: Display

When it comes to the display, the iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 452 pixels per inch. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.7-inch pOLED Quad-Curved panel with a pixel density of 446 pixels per inch.

Also Read: Beware, scammers can clone your voice in seconds: AI Voice Call scam explained

 
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 04:55 PM IST
