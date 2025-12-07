Motorola Edge 70 series confirmed to debut in India: Price, specs and everything to expect

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 series in India is highlighted for its slim design at 5.99mm. Launching possibly on December 15, it could come with a 6.67-inch display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, and a robust camera system with 50MP sensors.

Aman Gupta
Published7 Dec 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Edge 70 three colour variants

Motorola has begun teasing its new Edge 70 series in India in three different colour variants. The Lenovo owned company, however, has not revealed the launch date for the new devices. Leaks suggest that the device could make its debut in India around 15 December.

The company is currently marketing the thickness, or lack thereof, as a major selling point. On the Flipkart page that has gone live for the Edge 70, Motorola has put the phone against a pencil, which it says measures 7 mm in thickness, while the Edge 70 measures just 5.99 mm.

It has been a year of slim phones so far, most of which have not done very well in terms of sales. Samsung launched the Galaxy s25 Edge at the start of the year, while Apple launched the iPhone Air. Both companies may not offer a sequel to their slim devices anytime soon, if rumours are to be believed.

Meanwhile, Tecno also launched a similar phone called the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, which came with a thickness of just 5.95 mm. It is not yet clear how well that phone did in terms of sales.

View full Image
Edge 70 in Pantone colour of the year

Motorola Edge 70 specifications

Motorola Edge 70 was launched in select markets in October, which should give us a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming device in India.

The Edge 70 comes with a 6.67 inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 mobile platform, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 16 out of the box.

For optics, the Edge 70 features a dual camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS. It is accompanied by a 50 MP ultra wide shooter with a 120 degree field of view, while a 50 MP camera on the front handles selfies and video calls. Both the front and back cameras support up to 4K video recording at 30 fps.

The phone comes with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance, along with military grade durability (MIL STD 810H). The device is backed by a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 68 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 expected price

The Motorola Edge 60 began at a price of 25,999 in India. However, due to the recent memory price hike, it is likely that the mid range phone could start higher than that, potentially around the 30,000 mark.

