Motorola Edge 70 set to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far and what to expect

Motorola Edge 70 is launching in India today. It is expected to feature an ultra-slim 5.99mm design, 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, triple 50MP cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, 5,000mAh battery, fast and wireless charging. Here's what to expect

Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Dec 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Motorola is set to expand its premium mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the ultra-slim Motorola Edge 70 today, December 15. The new smartphone succeeds the popular Edge 60 and brings a focus on design, cameras and durability, alongside modern software and AI features.

Launch and availability

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 will go on sale via Flipkart, the company’s official website and select offline retail stores across India. The device will be offered in three colour options: Lily Pad, Gadget Grey and Bronze Green.

Slim design with durable build

The Motorola Edge 70 follows the familiar Edge-series design language, featuring a squiricle-shaped rear camera module and a vegan leather finish. At just 5.99mm thick, it ranks among the slimmest smartphones in its category. Despite the sleek profile, the handset is said to meet MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standards.

The phone is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance to dust and water, including brief submersion and exposure to high-pressure water jets. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i is likely to protect the front display.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 70 Ultra may debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor: Report

Display and audio highlights

On the front, the Edge 70 is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. This should ensure good visibility even under direct sunlight. The phone will also support Dolby Atmos, promising an immersive audio experience for media consumption.

View full Image
On the front, the Edge 70 is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.
(Motorola)

Triple 50MP camera system

Motorola has revealed that the Edge 70 will come equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup. This includes a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while the third rear camera completes the trio. On the front, users will get a 50MP quad-pixel selfie camera.

The company claims that the smartphone will support 4K video recording at 60fps across all cameras, making it appealing to content creators and video enthusiasts.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 70 confirmed to debut in India on 15 December

Performance, battery and software

The Edge 70 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and will reportedly weigh just 159 grams. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the software side, the handset will run Hello UI based on Android 16. Motorola is anticipated to provide three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

