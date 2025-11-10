Motorola Edge 70 Ultra tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 1.5K OLED display: What to expect

Motorola is reportedly developing the Edge 70 Ultra, a flagship successor to the Edge 50 Ultra. Expected to feature a 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a periscope telephoto camera, it could rival premium phones like theiPhone 17.

Govind Choudhary
Updated10 Nov 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Motorola is reportedly gearing up to expand its Edge 70 lineup with a new flagship-grade model, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.
Motorola is reportedly gearing up to expand its Edge 70 lineup with a new flagship-grade model, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to expand its Edge 70 lineup with a new flagship-grade model, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The upcoming smartphone is expected to bring top-tier performance and premium features.

Here’s what the tipster said

According to a leak shared by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is said to feature a 1.5K OLED display, promising sharper visuals and vibrant colours. Under the hood, the device is rumoured to run on Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, which is expected to be revealed later this month. If true, the Edge 70 Ultra would be among the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor.

What all to expect

The handset is tipped to maintain the slim and lightweight profile of the recently launched Motorola Edge 70, which measures just 5.99mm thick. In addition, the Ultra variant is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera, suggesting a focus on advanced photography capabilities.

These upgrades would make the Edge 70 Ultra a premium offering in Motorola’s portfolio, likely sitting above the standard Edge 70 in both performance and pricing.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to succeed the Edge 50 Ultra, which debuted in India in June 2024 at a price of 59,999. The Edge 50 Ultra featured a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPS pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Also Read | Best phones under ₹30,000 (November 2025): Top picks for camera, battery, more

The older model also offered 125W TurboPower fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, alongside a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera.

If Motorola continues this trend, the Edge 70 Ultra could deliver even faster performance, improved camera capabilities, and a refined design. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 1.5K OLED panel, it may well become one of Motorola’s most powerful and visually impressive smartphones to date.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 60 with MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset launched in India: Detail

While the company has yet to confirm any details, more information is expected to emerge closer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 launch event later this month.

