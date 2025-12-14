Motorola Edge 70 Ultra tipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and triple 50MP cameras: Report

Motorola’s next premium smartphone, the Edge 70 Ultra, has surfaced in fresh leaks that shed light on its expected specifications and features. The handset is tipped to succeed the Edge 50 Ultra, which launched in India in June 2024, and could bring notable performance upgrades.

Tipster suggests key specifications According to a Weibo tipster known as Panda is Bald, the upcoming device, referred to in China as the Moto X70 Ultra, is likely to be launched globally as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The phone is said to be offered in black, green and bronze colour options.

The most significant upgrade is expected to be the chipset. The handset is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, reportedly built on a 3nm manufacturing process and announced on November 26. If accurate, this would mark a clear jump from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip used in the Edge 50 Ultra.

Display details hint at subtle changes The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is said to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. While this remains premium by modern standards, it may represent a slight step down from the Edge 50 Ultra, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate on its pOLED panel.

There is currently no confirmation on peak brightness levels or protective glass for the new model, both of which were strong selling points on its predecessor.

Triple 50-megapixel camera setup expected On the photography front, the leaked specifications suggest a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. While this setup promises versatility, it may be seen as a downgrade in zoom capability compared to the 64-megapixel telephoto camera found on the Edge 50 Ultra.

Details about video recording and front camera specifications remain unknown for now.

Leaked renders hint at refreshed design Recently surfaced renders indicate that the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could feature a textured rear panel with a square camera module positioned at the top left. The power and volume buttons appear on the right edge of the device, while an additional, unspecified button is reportedly located on the left side.