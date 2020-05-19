Motorola Edge+ to launch in India today: Details here

Motorola took a long break of four years from launching flagships that can take on any other premium device in India. Now, the company is finally launching the Edge+ in India. The company has not specified if they will be hosting an event to launch the device. However, we know that the device will at least initially be a Flipkart exclusive. The device will be launched of made available from 12pm.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Motorola flagship

Here's what you can expect from the new Motorola flagship

Price: The pricing in India is expected to be similar to the pricing in the U.S. The company is selling the flagship Motorola Edge+ at $999 (Roughly ₹75,700). Launch offers and other pricing details will be revealed in the next few hours.

Performance: The Motorola Edge+ comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.0 storage. The device also gets 5G connectivity. The device will come with Android 10 operating system.

Display: The display is a massive 6.7-inch OLED panel which comes with a FullHD+ resolution. The panel gets 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. As the name suggests, the device has curved edges to give an illusion all screen display. Motorola has provided Gorilla Glass protection.

Battery: Thedevice gets a 5000mAh unit with 18W charging, which is relatively slow when compared to other Android flagships. However, the company has also provided the option for wireless charging at 15W and reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Camera: One of the USPs of the device will be the camera. Motorola will be launching the Edge+ with an 108MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Along with that the device gets a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom for portraits and a Time of Flight sensor for depth.

