Motorola has launched the new One Fusion+ in India. The device falls in the mid-range segment and will be competing with Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Realme.

Motorola has launched the new device at a price of ₹16,999, which is much lesser than what the brand charged for the European version of the device. The company is offering a single variant of the device but it will be available in two colours twilight blue and moonlight white. The device will go on sale via Flipkart on 24 June at 12 PM.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G, which is an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz, with Adreno 618 GPU.

One of the biggest USPs of the new device is the 6.5-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. The FullHD+ screen is completely notchless thanks to a pop-up camera. For biometric verification, the company opted for a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad camera setup on the rear panel. The primary camera comprises one 64MP primary sensor, one 8MP wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera holds a 16MP selfie lens.

The device also features a massive 5000mAh battery. However, the smartphone only supports 15W fast charging. Motorola One Fusion+ gets stock Android 10 and also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button. For connectivity options, the device features Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.

