Motorola G15 vs Motorola G14: Specs, design, and more compared

Earlier this week, Motorola launched a brand-new set of devices, including the Motorola Moto G15, G15 Power, Zero Five, and Moto E15. Among all of these, the Moto G15 is arguably the most interesting as it is a direct follow-up to the Motorola G14, which has been a popular entry-level smartphone. Do note that the Motorola G15 has not been announced for India yet and has only been unveiled globally. That being said, here's how the Moto G15 compares to the Motorola G14 based on the specifications provided by Motorola. Read on.

Moto G15 vs Motorola G14: Display and Design The Moto G15 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Motorola G14 comes with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS panel, also with a 60Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to build and design, the two phones differ significantly. While the Moto G15 features a plastic frame, it gets a soft vegan leather finish on the back and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front—features absent in the Motorola G14. The vegan leather finish gives the G15 a premium touch. Additionally, the G15 is IP50 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Moto G15 vs Motorola G14: Performance and Battery The G14 is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, an octa-core processor bundled with the Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. Ons the other hand, the Moto G15 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, which is also an octa-core processor, and comes with the Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

In terms of memory and storage, the G14 comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (India: 4GB of RAM and 128GB), while the G15 offers 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Talking about battery life, the Motorola G14 houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W (India: 20W) wired charging. Meanwhile, the G15 is equipped with a slightly larger 5200mAh battery but supports 18W wired charging.

Moto G15 vs Motorola G14: Camera The Motorola G14 comes with a 50MP main wid e camera and a 2MP macro shooter, capable of recording videos at 1080p at 30fps. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with the same video capabilities.

Comparatively, the Moto G15 also features a 50MP main wide camera but adds a 5MP ultra-wide lens. This camera setup supports 1080p at 30fps video recording. For selfies, the G15 also offers an 8MP front camera with identical video capabilities.

Moto G15 vs Motorola G14: Biometrics and Software Both phones feature side-mounted fingerprint scanners for biometrics. They also come with USB Type-C 2.0 ports, Bluetooth support, and, depending on the region, NFC capabilities. The Motorola G14 was launched with Android 13, whereas the Moto G15 is expected to debut with Android 15 out of the box.