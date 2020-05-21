Motorola launched Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone in India. The phone will be sitting in the budget segment and will go against the like of Redmi 8A Dual, Realme 5, Vivo U10.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at ₹8,999 and will start selling from 29 May and will be available via Flipkart. The device will be available in two colour options, namely royal blue, arctic blue.

The new Motorola smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The G8 Power Lite is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

It also comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

One of the selling points of the new device is the triple-camera setup with a combination of 16MP primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera of the device is an 8MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Other features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, Fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, GPS GLONASS and micro USB port.

