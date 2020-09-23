Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus with price under 10,000: Details here

Motorola has launched the new Moto E7 Plus in India. The new E-series smartphone features in the budget segment. The phone sports a dual-camera setup and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The Motorola E7 Plus will be available in a single variant which will be available at a price of ₹9,499. The single variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company does provide a Hybrid SIM/Memory card slot which can support up to 512GB cards. The Motorola E7 Plus will be available in two variant Misty Blue and Twilight Orange.

The new smartphone will first go on sale from 30 Septemeber at 12PM and will be sold via Flipkart.

Specifications

The new Motorola E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio with 20:9 and a screen to body ratio of 87%. The phone uses a notch to house the front camera.

In terms of performance, the device gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with a clocked speed of up to 1.8GHz. The chipset also gets Adreno 610GPU for graphic performance.

The device gets a battery unit of 5000mAh. The company claims it provides 21 hours of video streaming or 107 hours of music streaming or 15 hours of web browsing.

In the optics department, the phone features a dual-camera setup. The primary lens is a 48MP unit which is paired up with a secondary 2MP unit. The device features a fingerprint sensor under the primary camera setup. The front-facing snapper features an 8MP lens housed in a notch.

In terms of connectivity, Motorola has provided, a 3.5mm headphone jack, micro USB port, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phone even gets a dedicated Google Assistant button.

