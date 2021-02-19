Motorola launches Moto E7 Power at 7,499: Details here

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The Moto E7 Power comes with a sizeable battery and a near-stock Android experience. The device will be available on Flipkart from 26 February as well as leading retail stores.

In terms of pricing, the phone has been launched with two variants. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹8,299. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at ₹7,499. The phone will be sold in two colours, Tahiti Blue and Coral Red.

Flipkart will be offering an instant discount of 7% for buyers using Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Buyer can also avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution. The new smartphone lives up to it ‘Power’ monicker with the help of a 5000mAh battery with a USB Type C charger. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The primary sensor on the phone is a 13MP lens. The second lens on the device is a 2MP Macro lens. The front camera is housed in a waterdrop notch. The phone gets an IP52 water-repellent design. The phone also gets popular moto actions and gesture.

