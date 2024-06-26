Motorola has introduced the MotoTag, an innovative item tracker tailored for Android users, providing an alternative to the Apple AirTag. This sophisticated gadget is compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones and integrates seamlessly into Motorola's ecosystem.

The MotoTag leverages Google's Find My Device network alongside Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, offering highly accurate tracking capabilities. Users can pinpoint the location of their tagged items from virtually any place in the world via the Find My Device app. For those with UWB-supported devices, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the MotoTag delivers even more precise location data.

A standout feature of the MotoTag is its multifunctional button, which allows users to ring their smartphones to locate them quickly. This button can also function as a remote control for taking photos, particularly useful when paired with the Motorola Razr series in flex view mode.

In order to prioritize privacy, Motorola has employed the MotoTag with Google's secure Find My Device network to encrypt location data, making it accessible only to the tag owner or authorized users. The device also includes automatic unknown tracker alerts for both Android and iOS, adding extra protection against unwanted tracking. Users can manually scan for unauthorized tags that may be following them.

Setting up the MotoTag is simple. Once powered on and within proximity to a user’s smartphone, it pairs swiftly via Google Fast Pair. The dedicated MotoTag app allows users to personalize settings such as tag names, alert volumes, and battery life monitoring.

The MotoTag has an elegant design that works well with most third-party accessories, allowing for easy attachment to various items. It is rated IP67, guaranteeing resistance to dust, dirt, and water immersion up to one meter for 30 minutes.

Powered by a CR2032 battery, the device offers up to a year of use and the battery can be conveniently replaced.

The MotoTag is set to be released in select markets in the coming months, although Motorola has not yet confirmed its availability in India. This new addition to Motorola’s lineup promises to offer users peace of mind by keeping their valuable items easily trackable and secure.

