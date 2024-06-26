Motorola launches MotoTag with UWB technology. How is it different from Apple AirTag?
Motorola introduces MotoTag, an item tracker for Android users, leveraging Google's Find My Device network and UWB technology. Features include a multifunctional button, privacy encryption, and easy setup via Google Fast Pair. The sleek design is IP67 rated and offers up to a year of battery life.
Motorola has introduced the MotoTag, an innovative item tracker tailored for Android users, providing an alternative to the Apple AirTag. This sophisticated gadget is compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones and integrates seamlessly into Motorola's ecosystem.