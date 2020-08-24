Motorola launches new mid-range smartphone Moto G9 in India: Details here

After revealing multiple teasers via its social media users Motorola has finally launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, the Moto G9. The device that belongs to the popular G-series is priced competitively and will be competing against Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Realme.

Price and Availability

The phone has been priced at ₹11,499 for the single variant launched that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The company will be selling it through Flipkart and will start selling from 31 August. The Moto G9 will be available in two colours, Forrest Green and Sapphire Blue.

Flipkart is offering 5% unlimited cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The e-commerce giant is also offering no cost EMIs that start at ₹1,278 per month. The company is also offering 6-month Google One trial on availing exchange, no cost EMI or complete mobile protection

Specifications

The new Motorola smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display that gets a HD+ resolution. The device is powered by AI-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset which is an octa-core processor the processor is assisted by Adreno 610 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. The device will run on Android 10 out of the box.

In terms of storage capacity, Motorola is offering 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded using the memory card slot of up to 512GB. However, the company is only offering this option in a hybrid setup. The user can either use two SIMs or one SIM and one memory card.

In terms of optics, Moto G9 gets a triple lens setup. The primary lens is a 48MP lens with an aperture of f/1.7. Apart from that, the company is offering a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Macro lens. The front-facing selfie camera gets an 8MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

Motorola had teased the phone to get a ‘massive’ battery. The company has provided a 5,000mAh battery unit. Motorola claims that the battery will enable the user to stream music for about 83 hours, videos for about 16 hours and browse websites for about 13 hours. The device will get 20W Turbopower charging.

