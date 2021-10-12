Motorola has released its latest budget offering, the Moto E40, in India. The USP of the device is its 90Hz display, 5,000 mA battery and a triple camera setup in a sub- ₹10,000 price point. The Moto E40 has been launched in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Moto E40 specifications

The Motorola Moto E40 runs UNISOC T700 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. Graphics duties are handled by Arm Mali G52 GPU. It runs Android 11 out of the box, which Motorola says offers a near-stock experience. The device gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to 1TB via microSD card.

The display on the Moto E40 is a 90Hz high refresh rate HD+ 6.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels in 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a water repellent design and has been rated IP52.

The Moto E40 draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims is good for 76 hours of music streaming, 14 hours of video streaming, and up to 10 hours of website browsing.

On the camera front, the Motorola Moto E40 gets a triple camera setup at the back. The primary sensor is a 48MP shooter with f/1.79 aperture and Quad Pixel technology that bins four pixels into one for an effective resolution of 12MP. The other two cameras are 2MP macro sensor depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 8MP unit housed in a punch-hole cutout up front.

The rear camera features Portrait Mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, HDR, Night Vision, Macro Vision, Pro Mode, High-Res Zoom 7, Google Lens Integration 8, and Snap in Video Recording. Meanwhile, the selfie camera gets Portrait, Face Beauty, Pro Mode, HDR and Snap in Video Recording.

The sensors on Moto E40 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor and Accelerometer. It also has a dedicated Google Assistant Key on the right side, similar to the one seen on Moto G30.

Moto E40 will be available in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colour options.

Moto E40 price and availability

The Motorola Moto E40 has been priced at ₹9,499 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The device will be available starting 12AM on October 17. This price is after a special offer of ₹1,500.

Buyers can get 10 per cent off up to ₹1,250 by using Kotak Bank credit or debit cards. Using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can get them 5 per cent off. Flipkart is also offering ₹500 instant discount on first Pay Later order.

