Motorola launched the Moto G8 Power Lite last week in India and the company will be conducting its first sale today. The company will be selling the device via Flipkart and the sale will begin at 12pm. The phone will compete against the likes of Redmi 8A Dual , Realme 5 and Vivo U10.

Motorola will be selling a single variant of the Moto G8 Power Lite but is offering two different colour options: royal blue and arctic blue.

Price and offers

Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at ₹8,999 and is offered with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Moto G8 Power Lite will be offered with no-cost EMI options that will start from ₹750. Flipkart’s Axis Bank Credit Card holder will also get a 5% cashback on the device.

Specifications

The new Motorola smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The G8 Power Lite is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

It also comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

One of the selling points of the new device is the triple-camera setup with a combination of 16MP primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera of the device is an 8MP lens with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Other features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, Fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, GPS GLONASS and micro USB port.

