Motorola One Fusion+ to launch today in India: Details here

Motorola will be launching the all new Moto One Fusion+ in India today at 12 PM. The company will be revealing the price and the first sale date of the device today. The Moto One Fusion+ will be a new entrant in the competitive premium mid-range smartphone segment. Most of the specifications of the device are known as it has already been selling in a few European countries.

Motorola One Fusion+ has already been teased on e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The company is expected to start selling or at least start receiving pre-orders of the device soon after the unveiling. The price of the One Fusion+ in Europe is 299 euros( which roughly translates to Rs. 25,400). The company is expected to price the smartphone similarly in India.

Motorola One Fusion+ has already been teased on e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The company is expected to start selling or at least start receiving pre-orders of the device soon after the unveiling. The price of the One Fusion+ in Europe is 299 euros( which roughly translates to Rs. 25,400). The company is expected to price the smartphone similarly in India.

The company just sells one variant of the device in Europe and that might be the case for the Indian market as well.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is expected to launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730.

One of the biggest USPs of the new device is the 6.5-inch display. The FullHD+ screen is completely notchless thanks to a pop-up camera mechanism. For biometric verification, the company opted for a fingerprint scanner on the back panel.

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad camera setup on the rear panel. The primary camera comprises one 64MP primary sensor, one 8MP wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera holds a 16MP selfie lens.

The device also features a massive 5000mAh battery. However, the smartphone only supports 15W fast charging.

