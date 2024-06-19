Motorola Razr 50 and 50 Ultra set for global launch soon: Leaked prices and specifications
Motorola set to unveil Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra soon, with pricing leaks suggesting EUR 899 for Razr 50 and EUR 1,199 for Razr 50 Ultra. Razr 50 Ultra rumored to have Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and upgraded camera.
Motorola is all set to introduce its latest flip phone models, the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, with a global unveiling scheduled for June 25. These new foldable devices will follow the company's recent flagship release in Europe and India. While the exact date for the India launch remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that these devices will debut in the country by next month, aligning with last year’s launch schedule for the Razr 40 series.