Motorola set to unveil Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra soon, with pricing leaks suggesting EUR 899 for Razr 50 and EUR 1,199 for Razr 50 Ultra. Razr 50 Ultra rumored to have Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and upgraded camera.

Motorola is all set to introduce its latest flip phone models, the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, with a global unveiling scheduled for June 25. These new foldable devices will follow the company's recent flagship release in Europe and India. While the exact date for the India launch remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that these devices will debut in the country by next month, aligning with last year’s launch schedule for the Razr 40 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing leaks (via various media reports) suggest that the Motorola Razr 50 will be priced around EUR 899 (approximately ₹80,460), while the higher-end Razr 50 Ultra is expected to retail at EUR 1,199 (about ₹107,310) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. However, Indian prices are likely to be lower, mirroring last year’s trend when the Razr 40 Ultra was introduced at ₹89,999 and the Razr 40 at ₹59,999.

The forthcoming Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, a notable upgrade from its predecessor. Photography enthusiasts can look forward to an enhanced camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, compared to the Razr 40 Ultra’s 12MP main and 13MP ultra-wide lenses. The device is expected to retain the 6.9-inch FHD+ main display and 3.6-inch cover display, with a slight increase in battery capacity to 4,000mAh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the Razr 50 will reportedly sport a significantly larger 3.63-inch cover display, a marked improvement from the Razr 40’s 1.5-inch screen, enhancing usability for quick interactions. The main display is likely to remain a 6.9-inch FHD+ panel, while the device might come equipped with a 4,200mAh battery. Speculation suggests it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, though this is yet to be confirmed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!