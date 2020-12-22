Motorola reveals list of phones that will get Android 11 update

Motorola reveals list of phones that will get Android 11 update2 min read . 05:58 PM IST
Motorola has claimed that Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support
Motorola has revealed its plans to roll out the latest version of Android 11. The company has announced the new features that will be coming with the update as well as the devices that will be getting it the Android 11 update.
In an official blog, Motorola has claimed that Android 11 OS update is expected to roll out on these smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support.
motorola razr 5G
motorola razr 2019
motorola edge
motorola edge+
motorola one 5G
motorola one action¹
motorola one fusion
motorola one fusion+
motorola one hyper
motorola one vision
moto g 5G
moto g 5G plus
moto g fast
moto g power
moto g pro
moto g stylus
moto g9
moto g9 play
moto g9 plus
moto g9 power
moto g8
moto g8 power
Lenovo K12 Note
Here are a few features that will come with the update:
Manage Conversations
Better communicate with people with help of Conversations and Chat Bubbles. See, respond to, and control conversations across multiple messaging apps. All in the same spot. The user will also get the chance to select people you always chat with. These priority conversations show up on the user’s lock screen.
Control over data
The user can decide how and when their data is shared by setting one-time permissions and other new features. Give one-time permissions to apps that need mic, camera or location. The next time the app needs access, it must ask for permission again.
Control of connected devices
The new update will introduce a new hub from where the user can control their smart device. All from a single spot on the phone. To access it, the user will just have to long-press the power button to see and manage the connected devices
The list is revealed in order to describe Motorola’s Mobility plans but the company claims that it may change depending on other factors. The company also claims that the software functionality and features provided by a specific version of the Android operating system may vary by device and manufacturer.
