Motorola Signature full specifications leaked ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Motorola’s new Signature lineup is all set to debut in India on 7 January with a triple camera setup and a ‘fabric’ finish on the back. The Lenovo sub-brand, however, has remained secretive about the features of its new phone and hasn’t even revealed the full design of the device so far. However, a new leak has revealed the complete specifications of the Motorola Signature, making it clearer that the phone would compete against the likes of the OnePlus 15R and the Oppo Reno 15 lineup when it debuts in India.

Motorola Signature specifications (leaked): As per tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), the Motorola Signature will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 95.23%. The phone is said to come with a 165Hz refresh rate and boast a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. It could also come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and could be Pantone Validated for true-to-life colour accuracy.

The phone is said to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. The device is also said to feature an aluminium frame with a thickness of just 6.99mm and a weight of 186 grams.

Motorola Signature launching on 7 January.

The Motorola Signature is tipped to come running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, the same SoC seen earlier on the OnePlus 15R. It could come with support for 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The leaker suggests that the Motorola Signature could run on an Android 16-based UI, with the company committing to seven years of OS updates and security patches with the upcoming device.

For optics, the smartphone could sport a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 122-degree field of view and macro capabilities, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera (Sony LYTIA 600) with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it could feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device is said to be backed by a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It could also support 10W reverse wireless charging.

The tipster also suggests that the Motorola Signature could come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner which has become a hallmark of most flagship devices these days and once again suggesting that the Signature series could mark a premium offering from Motorola.