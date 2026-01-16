Motorola Signature to launch in India on 23 January: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 165Hz display and other key specs revealed

Motorola has confirmed that its all-new flagship device, the Motorola Signature, will be debuting in India on 23 January. The phone was showcased by the company during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month, and the brand has now said that the device will be coming to India via Flipkart while also sharing many of the key specifications of the flagship phone.

Motorola Signature specifications: Motorola Signature is confirmed to come in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colour variants. It will feature a thickness of just 6.99mm while weighing 186 grams. The device will feature an aluminium frame with a triple camera setup and Moto logo on the back.

The upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, which is the same SoC we have earlier seen on the OnePlus 15R. It will also come with an ArcticMesh cooling system and feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Motorola Signature will feature a 165Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, just like the OnePlus 15R. It will feature a peak brightness of 6,200 nits and features a speaker setup with Sound by Bose.

The phone will run on Motorola's own skin based on Android 16 with a promise of 7 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. It will pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola is also promising a few AI features with the phone like AI Signature Style to add a new effect to images, AI Adaptive Stabilisation for stabilising moving objects during video recording, and AI Action Shot for keeping moving shots steady.

Motorola hasn't confirmed the complete specifications of the camera setup. However, the company says one of the cameras will feature the Sony LYTIA 828 sensor and there will be support for Dolby Vision along with 8K video recording.

The company is also launching a new Signature Club service with the device to provide assistance across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle, and exclusive club access.

Since the phone has already debuted at CES, we can expect the device to come with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it is also expected to feature a 50MP shooter with autofocus support.

