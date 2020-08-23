Motorola to launch new smartphone tomorrow: Details here

Motorola will be unveiling an all new smartphone tomorrow at 12 PM. The company is expected to launch a new smartphone which will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. There’s not much that has been revealed by Motorola, at least intentionally. However, a recent leak gives us a good idea at the name of the upcoming device.

The new device that will be launched on 24 August has been teased multiple times by the official Twitter handle of the company. The tweets shared by the company also link a dedicated Flipkart page. A report by Gadgets360 shows that the company is planning to launch the Moto G9 or some other phone in the Moto G9 series as the name was spotted within the URL of the page.

In terms of specifications, there’s not much to go about. However, the teasers and the dedicated page on Flipkart give us a slight hint at what to expect. Since previous G-series smartphones under Motorola have been placed in the mid-range segment, we can expect the same with the phone that will be launched tomorrow.

The company reveals that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset which it claims will provide ‘spectacular performance’. Looking at the teasers, on the camera front we can say that the front camera will be housed in a water drop notch display. However, nothing can be said about the primary camera setup. Motorola just claims that it will provide a stunning camera. The battery is also a talking point with the new phone. The teaser goes on to claim that the battery on the phone will be massive.

