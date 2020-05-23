Motorola is making a comeback in the smartphone market and the company is planning to launch the second generation of revamped line-up Moto Razr. The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand working on launching a flagship foldable device in September this year.

Thibault Dousson, South Africa general manager of Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, said during a podcast that a new generation foldable phone is coming later this year.

Dousson said: "There's a new iteration of the Razr coming up. There is one in September, I think, coming up".

The second generation folding phone Razr 2 is expected to build on the first generation while fixing some flaws that were persistent with the device.

The smartphone maker launched its flagship Moto Razr back in March in India at ₹1,24,999 for the 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor.

Inside, when unfolded the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches in size. On the outside -- when the phone is folded -- there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Quick View display on the outside of the device includes a 16MP camera that lets users click selfies when the phone is folded. The same 16MP camera turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. The phone also includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash.

