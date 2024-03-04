Motorola is reportedly gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated X50 series, with the spotlight on its first-ever "Ultra" variant featuring innovative AI capabilities. The company has strategically chosen China as the initial launch market for the Moto X50 Ultra, mirroring the successful Moto X40 series' global debut. Teasers shared on various online platforms provide enthusiasts with a sneak peek into what promises to be a groundbreaking device.

A recent Weibo post from Motorola has created a buzz by offering a glimpse of the Moto X50 Ultra alongside hints of a Formula 1 partnership, suggesting a potential racing-inspired design. Notably, the post emphasized the term "AI Mobile Phone," confirming that the upcoming device will indeed be the inaugural "Ultra" variant with cutting-edge AI features. Speculations are rife that the Moto X50 Ultra's AI capabilities may draw parallels with the renowned Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Several media reports indicate that the Moto X50 Ultra is set to make its debut in China before venturing into the global market, following the success of its predecessor. Although the official launch date remains undisclosed, reports suggest an imminent announcement in April.

A teaser video showcases the Moto X50 Ultra's distinctive faux leather finish, coupled with a sleek rectangular camera module, reported GSMArena.

Moreover, the publication adds that in terms of specifications, industry insiders have hinted at a robust 4500mAh battery with support for an impressive 125W fast charging capability. The device is expected to boast high-performance AI features, likely powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC.

With its speculated specs and advanced generative AI features, the Moto X50 Ultra is anticipated to position itself in the premium smartphone market. Furthermore, if the device reaches Indian shores, there are speculations that it may be rebranded as part of the Motorola Edge 50 series.

Reportedly, the global variant may also undergo tweaks in specifications and features to cater to diverse consumer preferences. As excitement builds, tech enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official launch of the Moto X50 Ultra to witness the latest advancements in Motorola's smartphone technology.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!