Motorola's X50 Ultra ready to rev up the AI smartphone race with Formula 1 inspired design: All details
Motorola teases the Moto X50 Ultra's launch in China, hinting at a potential Formula 1 partnership and high-performance AI features. Speculations arise about re-branding for the Indian market as part of the Motorola Edge 50 series.
Motorola is reportedly gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated X50 series, with the spotlight on its first-ever "Ultra" variant featuring innovative AI capabilities. The company has strategically chosen China as the initial launch market for the Moto X50 Ultra, mirroring the successful Moto X40 series' global debut. Teasers shared on various online platforms provide enthusiasts with a sneak peek into what promises to be a groundbreaking device.