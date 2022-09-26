Mozilla accuses Google, Apple and Microsoft of anti competitive practices

In the report, Mozilla says that operating systems are incentivized to prefer their own browsers at the expense of consumer choice and independent alternatives. After all, Google develops Android, Apple makes iOS and macOS, and Microsoft makes Windows. It accuses Apple of complexing the steps to changing the default browser on iOS 14. “There is no specific menu where a user can select their default browser; instead they must click on a browser within the settings menu and then select the option to change the default browser within the list of options for amending that particular browser’s settings," Mozilla report says. Similar is the case with Android phones.