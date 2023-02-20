Mozilla Firefox introduces three new extensions for Android web browser: Details
- The extensions received by Mozilla Firefox include hiding the user email address while signing up to the website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL and listening to an article.
Mozilla Firefox, a web browser, has received three new extensions for its Android web browser. This will offer users an improved web surfing experience and simplify certain tasks.
