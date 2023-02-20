Mozilla Firefox introduces three new extensions for Android web browser: Details

Mozilla Firefox, a web browser, has received three new extensions for its Android web browser. This will offer users an improved web surfing experience and simplify certain tasks.

The extensions received by Mozilla Firefox include hiding the user email address while signing up to the website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL and listening to an article.

Using the ‘Firefox Relay’, users can hide their real email addresses. It will help them to protect their identity and comes across as a better safety feature. This would not let online entities collect your email address and use them for marketing or other prudent purposes.

Speaking of ReadAloud extension, it will let users listen to any article instead of reading it. This will help to save their time. Mozilla said in a blogpost, “ReadAloud uses text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio. It works on a variety of websites, including news sites, blogs, fan fiction, publications, textbooks, school and class websites, online universities and course materials."

Moreover, the browser has added a ‘ClearUTL’ extension which will allow users to remove their tracking elements from unprotected links.

"Sites include tracking elements in the URLs for a number of reasons, but the bottom line is that it's used to track you. ClearURLs simply removes the tracking elements from the links, so you have a simple and clean URL," added Mozilla.

Meanwhile, Mozilla, Apple and Google have collaborated together to improve browsing experience on the internet. The trio is working on a web-based benchmark tool, something similar to the benchmark tools for mobile performance. Dubbed Speedometer 3, it will be a ‘cross-industry collaborative effort’ which will test how different Google, Apple and other apps perform in real-time.

It will examine the web application responsiveness by timing simulated user interactions on various workloads. The primary goal of the platform will be to reflect the real-world web as much as possible. It will ultimately benefit users and improve their overall experience of web browsing.

“Nobody intentionally builds a website that lags or stutters. The Web promises smooth experiences, but sometimes it falls short. When it does, users suffer," says Mozilla in a tweet.